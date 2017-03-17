Turkey Denies Rumors of Restrictions on Russia's Agricultural Imports

Host photo agency Turkey Halting Duty-Free Grain Imports From Russia to Not Affect Ties - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Turkish Economy Ministry on Friday denied reports of alleged restrictions on imports of agricultural products, primarily wheat, from Russia, Bloomberg reported.

"Turkey’s trade policy “complies completely with WTO rules. This policy doesn’t intend to ban any supplier of any product," Bloomberg cited an emailed statement by the ministry.

On Thursday, Russia’s National Association of Exporters of Agricultural Products (NAEAP) called on Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev to take measures to restore export of agricultural goods to Turkey. According to the NAEAP, the Turkish authorities have suspended issuance of import licenses for Russian grain cultures and vegetable oil on March 15.

