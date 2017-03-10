PACE Head Calls for Continuation of Dialogue With Russia

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko PACE Should Promote Dialogue With Russia – Assembly President

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) should continue its dialogue with Russia, PACE head Pedro Agramunt said Friday after the first Assembly's session with participation of a Russian delegation since worsening of the relations.

"We need to maintain a dialogue and to move forward," Agramunt said, adding that Friday's meeting was "a step in this direction."

He also expressed hope for continuation of the dialogue with Russian parliamentarians at the jubilee session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in St. Petersburg, Russia, set for late March.

Russian lawmakers have been absent from PACE, which brings together 324 members of parliaments of the Council of Europe's 47 member states, since Crimea left Ukraine for Russia in early 2014. The assembly adopted resolutions in 2014 and 2015 barring Russian lawmakers from participating in the work of its three key bodies – the Bureau, the Presidential Committee and the Standing Committee.

Russia did not renew its credentials ahead of the Assembly’s 2016 and 2017 winter sessions and made its return conditional on the full restoration of its delegates' voting rights.

