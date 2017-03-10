Register
19:25 GMT +310 March 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The introduction of the first cards of Russia's Mir national payment system

    Mir Payment System Infrastructure in Turkey May Boost Economic Ties - Putin

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 67 0 0

    Vladimir Putin said that the invigoration of bilateral economic ties between Moscow and Ankara could be aided by the creation of infrastructure for Russia's Mir payment system in Turkey.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) ahead of their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, on March 10, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Sergei ILNITSKY / POOL
    Putin: Russia, Turkey Will Restore Ties and Reach New Level of Relations
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The invigoration of bilateral economic ties between Moscow and Ankara could be aided by the creation of infrastructure for Russia's Mir payment system in Turkey, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday, following a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    "The boost in bilateral economic ties would facilitate the increase of the share of the national currencies in bilateral transactions. We know that President [Erdogan] strongly supports this… The creation of the infrastructure for Russian Mir payment system in Turkey would be the first positive step toward this goal," Putin said, opening the meeting in expanded format.

    In November 2016, Deputy Governor at Russia's Central Bank (CB) Olga Skorobogatova said that the CB was in talks with Turkey, Vietnam and several other popular destinations for Russian tourists on their adopting of the Mir payment system.

    The Mir payment cards are expected to be able to access multiple transaction networks, which is known as co-badging. Mir has secured deals with MasterCard, JCB, AmEx and Union Pay and is expecting to sign an agreement with Visa in 2017.

    The Mir national payment system kicked off in Russia on April 1, 2015. The system was created after Visa and MasterCard ceased to serve the cards of some Russian banks because of the US sanctions imposed on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. The system seeks to ensure the sovereignty of the national payment industry and secure the processing of domestic transactions using Russian bank cards.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia's 'Mir' Payment Card to Take on Visa & MasterCard Monopoly
    Erdogan Calls on Russia, Turkey to Remove Obstacles in Development of Ties
    Helicopter Carrying Russian, Turkish Business Executives Crashes in Istanbul
    Energy, Defense Sectors Form Basis of Turkey-Russia Cooperation - Erdogan
    Tags:
    Mir payment system, Vladimir Putin, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok