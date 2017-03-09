Syrian Girl Moved From Intensive Care After Successful Eye Surgery in Russia

On Monday, Russian medics carried out a complex surgery on the youngest patient transferred from Syria, a one-year-old, diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare form of eye cancer.
"We have transferred her [from the intensive care unit] by night-time on Monday. She is with her aunt, everything is fine… There have been no complications during the surgery," Vladimir Polyakov said.
The doctor added that the medics were waiting for the pathology report on tumor tissues to see if the chemotherapy session should be scheduled for Friday.
The doctor also said that recovery after retinoblastoma surgery does not usually take long and the girl might have an ocular prosthesis fitted as soon as Thursday.
"As the child is growing up, if everything is all right with the second eye, the prosthesis has to be changed every six months," Polyakov said.
Polyakov also said that the Syrian patient was receiving treatment in Russia on pro bono basis.
Retinoblastoma develops in retina, the light-detecting tissue of the eye, and is usually found in young children. The probability of becoming the victim of this type of cancer is one out of 10,000.
