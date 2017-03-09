Register
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left

    Germany Must Annul Refugee Deal With Turkey After Erdogan's Remarks Lawmaker

    AP Photo/ Axel Schmidt
    Sevim Dagdelen, a lawmaker from German Die Linke party, said that Erdogan’s words and actions ahead of Ankara's referendum may lead to disintegration in Germany's Turkish community and propagate "democracy hostility."

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a Women's Day rally in Istanbul, Turkey, March 5, 2017
    REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    German Turks as Decisive Factor: Why Erdogan is in Dire Need of His Compatriots
    BELGRADE (Sputnik), Victoria Mladenovich – Berlin needs to scrap the agreement on refugees with Ankara after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comparison of the German authorities with Nazis for blocking Ankara’s rallies supporting the constitutional reform among Turkish residents in Germany, Sevim Dagdelen, a lawmaker from German Die Linke party, told Sputnik.

    Earlier in March, Ankara accused Berlin of blocking several rallies across Germany aimed at promoting support for Turkey's referendum among Turkish community. Erdogan said Germany's decision to ban certain pre-referendum rallies were "no different to those of the Nazi period." German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel rejected Erdogan's accusations, adding that open and friendly relations with Turkey remain Germany's objective.

    "A change of course in German Turkey policy is necessary now. The 'Erdogan-Merkel-pact' against refugees has to be canceled. The German soldiers must be withdrawn from Turkey and the cooperation with Erdogan's secret service, policy and army must be terminated," Dagdelen said.

    The German lawmaker was referring to the March 2016 deal between the European Union and Turkey, which stipulated Ankara taking back all undocumented migrants who arrive in the EU countries via Turkey.

    Germany, Turkey
    Photo: Pixabay
    Merkel: Turkey, Germany-EU Share Deep Disagreements Alongside Common Interests
    According to Dagdelen, Erdogan’s words and actions ahead of Ankara's referendum may lead to disintegration in Germany's Turkish community and propagate "democracy hostility."

    "Erdogan spreads a climate of fear, which reaches as far as Germany… These are untenable conditions," Dagdelen noted. "The federal government has left Erdogan far too long a free hand."

    The voting on constitutional change in Turkey will take place in the Turkish consulates in Germany between March 27 and April 9, while the referendum in Turkey will be held on April 16. Ankara is hoping to secure the support of its large Turkish community in Germany to pass the constitutional amendments that would enlarge the powers of the Turkish president over the legislature and the judiciary.

