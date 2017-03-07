Norway’s Statoil CEO Says He Will Visit Russia’s St. Petersburg This Spring

HOUSTON (Sputnik) — Statoil CEO and President Eldar Saetre told Sputnik he plans to visit Russia this spring.

“I’m planning to go to St. Petersburg…in the spring,” Saetre said on Monday on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

The CEO added that he does not have any planned meetings with the Russian delegation at the energy forum.

Saetre also said that the collaboration between Norway's Statoil and Russia's Rosneft is comprehensive, and their joint projects advance as planned.

"We have quite comprehensive cooperation with Rosneft and we are moving those projects forward in line with the plans," Saetre said on Monday. "There is always dialogue on these projects."

When asked on Monday if he is discussing any new projects with Russia, Saetre said, "Generally speaking, we are looking at opportunities to build our resource base, build opportunities, and that includes countries that have resources."

"And that means that we are looking at opportunities both in the US and in Brazil. Also, Russia is interesting in term of new opportunities," the CEO stated.