Register
15:14 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Children are seen at a Unicef school programme at the Muna internally displaced people (IDP) camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria December 1, 2016

    UNICEF Calls for Implementation of Steps to Promote Safety of Child Refugees

    © REUTERS/ Afolabi Sotunde
    World
    Get short URL
    0 22 0 0

    The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is urging governments and the EU to support and adopt a six-point agenda for action for the safety of child refugees coming to Europe from North Africa, according to official statement.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) called for taking steps to promote the safety of child refugees coming to Europe from North Africa, the organization said in a statement on Tuesday.

    "Refugee and migrant children and women are routinely suffering sexual violence, exploitation, abuse and detention along the Central Mediterranean migration route from North Africa to Italy… UNICEF has developed a six-point agenda for action for children uprooted… UNICEF is urging governments and the EU to support and adopt this agenda for action," the statement said.

    Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships Bettica and Bergamini off the coast of Libya in this handout picture released by the Italian Marina Militare on May 25, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Marina Militare
    UNICEF: Some 190 Refugee Kids Drowned on Libya-Italy Sea Route in Three Months
    It was added in the statement that the plan included protection of children from violence and exploitation, end of detention of asylum seeking children, keeping families together, provision of education and healthcare to migrant children, taking steps against causes of migration influx as well as promoting measures against xenophobia and discrimination.

    The UNICEF has been providing assistance to child refugees coming to Europe since 2015. According to the fund's press service, it has already provided support to more than 182,000 child refugees since then.

    Related:

    UNICEF: Some 190 Refugee Kids Drowned on Libya-Italy Sea Route in Three Months
    UNICEF: Fierce Fighting in Ukraine’s Avdiivka Leaves 2,500 Children With No Heat
    UNICEF: Young Migrants Face Health Risk in Balkans Due to 'Severe Weather'
    Over 40% of Syrian Child Refugees Missing Out on School - UNICEF
    Tags:
    refugees, European Union, UNICEF
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok