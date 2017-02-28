UNICEF Calls for Implementation of Steps to Promote Safety of Child Refugees

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) called for taking steps to promote the safety of child refugees coming to Europe from North Africa, the organization said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Refugee and migrant children and women are routinely suffering sexual violence, exploitation, abuse and detention along the Central Mediterranean migration route from North Africa to Italy… UNICEF has developed a six-point agenda for action for children uprooted… UNICEF is urging governments and the EU to support and adopt this agenda for action," the statement said.

It was added in the statement that the plan included protection of children from violence and exploitation, end of detention of asylum seeking children, keeping families together, provision of education and healthcare to migrant children, taking steps against causes of migration influx as well as promoting measures against xenophobia and discrimination.

The UNICEF has been providing assistance to child refugees coming to Europe since 2015. According to the fund's press service, it has already provided support to more than 182,000 child refugees since then.