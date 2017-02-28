Ukraine Chooses New Way to Restart Stalled Relation With India

–

New Delhi (Sputnik)In a bid to start afresh stalled relation with India, Ukraine has decided to organize Indian Film Festival in near future to promote cultural ties between two countries. This was decided during visit of a Ukrainian delegation led by Iurii Artemenko, Member of the Parliament of Ukraine and Chairman of the National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine in New Delhi. This is second Ukrainian cabinet rank official visit to India in last two months. No ministerial level visit has happened from either side since 2013.

“India and Ukraine have agreed to strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the two countries through the medium of Cinema. The cooperation would be worked out through a policy and institutional framework to showcase films through the medium of Film Festivals and utilizing the Film Facilitation Office platform established by India. The screening of films with subtitles was also discussed in order to reach out to people,” reads a statement released by India’s Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Iurii Artemenko has expressed interest for showcasing programs based on Indian weddings, Touristic places such as Rajasthan and different Indian Cuisines.

Artemenko's visit follows exactly a month after Ukraine's first deputy Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv visited India for talks with India’s junior external affairs minister M J Akbar. Last November, Indian heavy industries minister Anant Geete visited Ukraine and very soon M J Akbar may visit Kiev.

Since November last year, both the countries have held working group level talks in different areas including pharmaceutical, agriculture, infrastructure, energy, machinery, chemical industry and strategic enterprises. Indian delegation had also visited Antanov Plant in Kyiv and Zorya plant in Nikolayev last year.



Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!