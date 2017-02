–

BERLIN (Sputnik)The German Foreign Ministry called on all sides to the Syrian crisis to take part in the Geneva talks in reconciliation seriously and constructively, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Thursday.

"I am calling on all sides to take part in the political transition talks seriously and constructively. Germany will do everything in its power in its power to support the United Nations and before all special envoy Staffan de Mistura in this difficult task," Gabriel said, as quoted by the ministry.

