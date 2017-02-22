Canada to Welcome 1,200 Refugees Fleeing Daesh

“Canada plans to welcome approximately 1200 survivors of this year, including vulnerable Yazidi women and children and their families, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada Minister Ahmed Hussen announced today,” the release stated on Tuesday.
Approximately 400 refugees are expected to arrive in Canada on Wednesday, the release added. A majority of the 1,200 refugees will be of the Yazidi religious community, the release added.
Canada is working with the United Nations Refugee Agency and the Iraqi government to locate and rescue refugees, the release stated.
The cost for the entire initiative is $28 million, the release noted.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Wow, really? 1,200 out of just how many hundreds of thousands? Canada is just as duplicitous as the US has been and supports the beheading Saudi regime fully. Canada participates in the slaughter of innocents and the forcing thousands to flee from death and destruction while the pretty boy new US sycophant smiles.
MaDarby
Don't kid yourself about Canada their reputation of being mr clean is as false as that of any other US ally.