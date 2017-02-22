Canada to Welcome 1,200 Refugees Fleeing Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Canada will take in an estimated 1,200 refugees fleeing the Islamic State (Daesh) terror group in the Middle East, the Canadian government said in a press release.

“Canada plans to welcome approximately 1200 survivors of this year, including vulnerable Yazidi women and children and their families, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada Minister Ahmed Hussen announced today,” the release stated on Tuesday.

Approximately 400 refugees are expected to arrive in Canada on Wednesday, the release added. A majority of the 1,200 refugees will be of the Yazidi religious community, the release added.

Canada is working with the United Nations Refugee Agency and the Iraqi government to locate and rescue refugees, the release stated.

The cost for the entire initiative is $28 million, the release noted.