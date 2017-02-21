Register
10:19 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Montenegrin prosecutors' conclusions about Russia's alleged involvement in Montenegro's internal affairs are absurd, Russian political analyst Vladimir Kireyev told Sputnik

    Keep Calm and Blame Russia: 'Was There a Coup Attempt at All' in Montenegro?

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    World
    Get short URL
    29810

    Montenegrin prosecutors' conclusions about Russia's alleged involvement in Montenegro's internal affairs are absurd, to say the least, Russian political analyst Vladimir Kireyev told Sputnik.

    Montenegrin police officers are engulfed in smoke and flames as opposition supporters hurled torches on them during a protest in front of the Parliament building in Podgorica, Montenegro Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015. Police fired tear gas at opposition supporters who hurled fire bombs and torches to demand the resignation Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic's government which hopes to steer the Balkan country toward NATO membership later this year
    © AP Photo/ Risto Bozovic
    #RussiansDidIt! UK Gov't Sources Blame Moscow for Coup Attempt in Montenegro
    In an interview with Sputnik, Russian political analyst Vladimir Kireyev slammed Montenegrin prosecutors' allegations regarding Moscow's involvement in Montenegro's domestic affairs as absurd.

    On Monday, Montenegrin Prosecutor Milivoje Katnic claimed that some "Russian state bodies" were allegedly involved in last year's attempted coup in Montenegro in a bid to stop the Balkan country from joining NATO.

    According to him, these conclusions are based on the testimony of the defendants in the case and the data of their conversations.

    On Sunday, The Telegraph, one of the leading UK newspapers, published an article, citing "senior Whitehall sources," which accused Moscow of plotting to overthrow Montenegro's government by murdering then pro-Western Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic on October 16, 2016 in order to sabotage the country's intention to join NATO.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov dismissed the accusations as "baseless", while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the charges "irresponsible". Earlier, the Russian Embassy to Britain refuted the Telegraph report, describing it as "pure innuendo."

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, and Montenegro's Prime Minister Milo Dukanovic, left, take their seats during a meeting of the North Atlantic Council and Montenegro at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, May 19, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Will Trump Open the Door to Montenegro's NATO Membership?
    Commenting on the matter, Vladimir Kireyev said that the Montenegrin prosecutors' conclusions and information obtained from "friendly" special services regarding Russia's involvement in the Montenegro coup attempt hold no water.

    "There is a question mark regarding the impartiality and accuracy of the information they regularly provide. In general, all this is very improbable and absurd and it is not clear how their special services make similar analytical reports," Kireyev said.

    He added that Montenegro has no evidence related to its allegations about Russia taking part in the country's coup attempt.

    "I'm sure that no evidence will be presented and that they will only announce a few names that were allegedly involved in the coup attempt. But did this attempt happen at all? They will most likely prove nothing and they will go ahead with their allegations that only work for the media," he said.

    On October 16, 2016, Montenegro's parliamentary election day, 20 people were detained for planning to conduct attacks targeted both at civilians and senior politicians and to seize the parliament building. Of those detained, 14 were later arrested.

    In November 2016, a Montenegrin prosecutor was quoted by the media as alleging that "nationalists from Russia" had planned to overthrow a government.

    The Kremlin "categorically" denied the "possibility of official involvement in any attempts to organize illegal actions," adding it had no information about on the issue.

    Montenegro was invited to join NATO in December 2015. In May 2016, NATO member states signed a protocol on Montenegro's accession to the Alliance, which gives it the status of an observer at the meetings.

    The newly elected Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic (C) delivers a speech during a ceremony at the Montenegro Parliament in Podgorica
    © AFP 2016/ Savo PRELEVIC
    Montenegro Hopes 'Russian Coup Plot' Claims Will Speed NATO Accession
    To become a full-fledged bloc's partner, all 28 NATO countries must ratify the accession protocol to include the new member.

    Montenegro, a former Yugoslav country of about 620,000 people on the Adriatic Sea, has been ruled by Milo Dukanovic for most of the years since the early 1990s. His Democratic Party of Socialists is the successor to the Communist Leauge, of which he was also a member. 

    According to an article published in The Independent several years ago, Dukanovic was one of the 20 wealthiest world leaders with a personal fortune of over 10 million GBP ($12.45 million), although the source of his wealth was unknown.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Lavrov Dismisses Claims Moscow Allegedly Involved in Montenegro Coup Attempt
    Fake News! Russia's UK Embassy Slams "Montenegro Coup" Report as 'Pure Innuendo'
    Montenegro Seeks to Arrest Opposition Leaders Over Coup Allegations
    Tags:
    coup attempt, involvement, reports, information, allegations, media, prosecutors, Montenegro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      drblack
      Who destroyed the Love Parade?
      Research who took it over.
    • Reply
      drblack
      i went there as a little kid, and it was fun, but an American bodybuilding company took it over. Then we had the deaths in the tunnel and it was all over, so...
      What do you think 1.2m people have already researched :)
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok