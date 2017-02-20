Armenia to Allow Entry to Russians Travelers Without International Passports

–

YEREVAN (Sputnik)The Armenian government agreed last week to ease rules for Russian nationals coming to the country. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan ordered that change take effect by March.

"This agreement was made on the level of Russian and Armenian presidents, who gave the order, and steps have already been taken to carry it out…Russians will be able to enter Armenia on internal passports in coming days," Nalbandian said.

Armenia’s Justice Minister Arpine Hovhannisyan said border guard officials would not stamp Russian passports to make sure identification documents stay valid.

