Russia, Egypt to Sign Military Equipment Deal If Cairo Solves Money Troubles

ABU DHABI, February 20 (Sputnik) — Russia is ready to sign the deal on military technology deliveries to Egypt as soon as Cairo solves its financial problems, the CEO of the Rostec State Corporation said Monday.

"Egypt has financial troubles. As far as I know, they are trying to solve them through loans, including here, with the Middle East countries. If the problems are solved, we are ready to sign the deal [on military equipment cooperation] and begin deliveries," Sergey Chemezov said during the IDEX-2017 military expo.

Egypt is considering Russia's offer to deliver Ka-52 Alligator helicopters for its Mistral helicopter carriers.

The Ka-52 Alligator is a highly maneuverable reconnaissance and combat helicopter, equipped with powerful offensive weapons, suitable for take off and landing in hot climates and mountainous terrains and easy to service.

