Russia, Egypt to Sign Military Equipment Deal If Cairo Solves Money Troubles

"Egypt has financial troubles. As far as I know, they are trying to solve them through loans, including here, with the Middle East countries. If the problems are solved, we are ready to sign the deal [on military equipment cooperation] and begin deliveries," Sergey Chemezov said during the IDEX-2017 military expo.
Egypt is considering Russia's offer to deliver Ka-52 Alligator helicopters for its Mistral helicopter carriers.
The Ka-52 Alligator is a highly maneuverable reconnaissance and combat helicopter, equipped with powerful offensive weapons, suitable for take off and landing in hot climates and mountainous terrains and easy to service.
