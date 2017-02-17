Register
06:12 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Moscow, Russia. News conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov evaluating the 2016 performance of Russian diplomacy.

    Russian, Brazilian Foreign Ministers Discuss Future High-Level Meetings

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    World
    Get short URL
    27620

    Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart Jose Serra discussed on Thursday anticipated high-level political contacts between the two nations, on the margins of the G20 ministerial meeting in Germany, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The two foreign ministers agreed to cooperate on the international arena, including within the United Nations, G20 and BRICS frameworks, as well as in Russia’s work with other Latin American nations, according to the statement.

    View of a drugstore in Sao Paulo, Brazil (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Miguel Schincariol
    Russia, Brazil Firms Agree to Develop Irradiation Center to Sterilize Medicines
    "During their talks, the ministers reaffirmed their strong intent to deepen Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership. The sides discussed the timeline for upcoming political contacts on the top and high levels," a statement by the ministry read.

    The G20 foreign ministerial meeting under Germany's chairmanship is held Bonn on Thursday and Friday.

    The G20 is an international forum for the world's 20 biggest economies. Its participants include the United States, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, as well as India and Mexico.

     

    Related:

    Russia Considers Impeachment of Brazilian President Rousseff 'Internal Affairs'
    Russian Water Polo Team Defeat Brazil in Women's Tournament at Rio Olympics
    Tags:
    meeting, G20, Sergei Lavrov, Brazil, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Why is ALWAYS FACEBOOK comments ahead of Sputnik. I like Sputnik first UNLESS I click on Facebook part. Can it be fixed? THANKS,
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Russia MUST begin talking about MILITARY cooperation with BRICS. And a common army. A defense thing. CSTO?
      Where all countries involved have bases of the security block at each country or where needed most.
      Russia MUST push this.

      Also trade. And investments. Russia should invest heavily at BRICS countries and very friendly countries.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok