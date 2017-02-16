Register
15:02 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Syrian President Bashar Assad

    Syrian President Assad Blames France, UK for Supporting Terrorists in Syria

    © AFP 2016/ LOUAI BESHARA
    World
    Get short URL
    116440

    Syrian President Bashar Assad considers that terrorists operating in Syria are supported by such Western states as France and the UK.

    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks to a group of Belgian reporters in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 7, 2017, Syria
    © REUTERS/ SANA/Handout
    Assad Resolutely Opposes Amnesty International Observers' Visit to Syria
    PARIS (Sputnik) — Terrorists operating in Syria are supported by Western states, including France and the United Kingdom, Syrian President Bashar Assad said.

    "[Terrorists] enjoy the help of Western countries, including France and… the United Kingdom," Assad told French radio station Europe1 in an interview published on Thursday.

    The Syrian president explained that "from the very first day of the conflict, it [France] has been supporting the terrorists in Syria, and [it] is directly responsible for the killings in our country."

    The civil war being fought in Syria between government troops and numerous opposition and terrorist organizations like the Daesh has been raging for nearly six years.

    A US-led international coalition is currently conducting airstrikes against the IS, outlawed in Russia and numerous other countries, in Syria without the authorization of either the Syrian government or the UN Security Council. Russia’s airstrikes, however, were endorsed by Assad in late September 2015.

    Related:

    Russia, Ecuador Agree to Cooperate Against Financing of Terrorism
    San Bernardino Shooter’s Friend Pleads Guilty to Supporting Terrorism
    Portugal Views Peacekeeping Ops as a Tool to Fight Int'l Terrorism - Ambassador
    Counter-Terrorism Drills to Take Place in Kazakh Capital on Monday
    Tags:
    Syrian ceasefire, civil war, Bashar Assad, Syria, Russia, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      francescoslossel
      when my father knew of same drug problems get by my sister he planned, with some friends, to achieve hidden photos of dealers but my uncle was ready to use bamboo-stick...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok