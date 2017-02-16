Syrian President Assad Blames France, UK for Supporting Terrorists in Syria

PARIS (Sputnik) — Terrorists operating in Syria are supported by Western states, including France and the United Kingdom, Syrian President Bashar Assad said.

"[Terrorists] enjoy the help of Western countries, including France and… the United Kingdom," Assad told French radio station Europe1 in an interview published on Thursday.

The Syrian president explained that "from the very first day of the conflict, it [France] has been supporting the terrorists in Syria, and [it] is directly responsible for the killings in our country."

The civil war being fought in Syria between government troops and numerous opposition and terrorist organizations like the Daesh has been raging for nearly six years.

A US-led international coalition is currently conducting airstrikes against the IS, outlawed in Russia and numerous other countries, in Syria without the authorization of either the Syrian government or the UN Security Council. Russia’s airstrikes, however, were endorsed by Assad in late September 2015.