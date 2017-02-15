Register
22:22 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez

    Uruguayan President Seeks to Improve Trade Relations With Russia

    © AFP 2016/ Yoshikazu TSUNO
    World
    Get short URL
    0 19930

    Uruguay’s President Tabare Vazquez has arrived in Moscow to discuss important political issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin and to improve trade relations between the two countries.

    Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez
    © AFP 2016/ Yoshikazu TSUNO
    Russia, Uruguay Presidents to Discuss Anti-Terror Fight in Moscow on Feb.16 - Ambassador
    During a meeting with members of the Uruguayan community in Moscow, President Vasquez told Sputnik that Uruguay currently enjoys excellent relations with Russia despite certain problems in the economic sphere.

    "The trade relations however have deteriorated as of late. For example, the amount of Uruguayan meat sold to Russia has decreased. According to our ambassador to Moscow, the volume of trade between our nations has decreased from $300 million to only $97 million. Uruguay also now purchases fewer Russian goods than before. This is definitely one of the issues that I will discuss with President Putin," Vasquez said.

    He also said that a meeting between Uruguayan businessmen from his delegation and their Russian counterparts is expected to be held soon, where Uruguayan Minister of Industry Carolina Cosse will hold a presentation on investment prospects in Uruguay.

    "We have the most positive expectations. And I’d like to remind you that to everything there is a season. In some areas we failed to achieve anything and therefore cannot harvest the fruits of our labors, while in others we now reap what we have sown. That is exactly what is happening now between us and Russia with which we established (good) relations," the president added.

    Russia and Uruguay established diplomatic relations in 1857. The two countries cooperate in a number of spheres, including in the agricultural and chemical sectors.

    Related:

    Russia, Uruguay Presidents to Discuss Anti-Terror Fight in Moscow on Feb.16
    Uruguayan President to Visit Russia in February to Discuss Trade, Investments
    Sputnik Launches High-Tech Radio Studio in Uruguay
    Uruguay, Russia May Sign Military Cooperation Deal in September - Official
    Tags:
    investments, meeting, relations, trade, Carolina Cosse, Tabare Vazquez, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Uruguay
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok