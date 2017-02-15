Lufthansa Agrees to Increase Salary to Pilots Ending Long-Term Conflict

© AFP 2016/ DANIEL ROLAND Lufthansa Pilots Union Announces New Strikes After Talks on Pay Raise Fail

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German airline Lufthansa agreed to increase salary to pilots and carry out additional payments, the company said in a press release on Wednesday, after months of its workers' strikes.

"Lufthansa has accepted the proposals of mediator Gunter Pleuger today. The recommendations include the following issues: pay increase for 5,400 pilots under the contracts with Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo and Germanwings in four stages in total of 8.7 percent… Additional one-time payment in the total amount of about 30 million euros, which is expected to be distributed at an average from 5,000 to 6,000 euros per a full-time employee," the statement read.

The reimbursement agreement is effective until the end of 2019 and stipulates adding of around 85 million euros ($89 million) annually for the Vereinigung Cockpit, the union representing Lufthansa pilots, according to the statement.

Mediator Gunter Pleuger, German former diplomat and politician, presented on Friday his recommendations for the wage agreement behind the closed doors, according to media reports.

The German air carrier has been hit by a series of strikes since 2014. Industrial actions over low pay have resulted in cancellations of thousands of flights. A recent six-day strike in November 2016 grounded a total of 4,461 flights and disrupted plans of over 525,000 air travelers.