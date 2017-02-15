Register
    German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble addresses the media after a meeting of EU economy and finance ministers at the EU Council building in Luxembourg on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015.

    Lufthansa Agrees to Increase Salary to Pilots Ending Long-Term Conflict

    © AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Lufthansa has accepted the proposals to increase salary to pilots and carry out additional payments, according to the official statement.

    Aircrafts of German airline Lufthansa stand in park position at the airport in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany.
    © AFP 2016/ DANIEL ROLAND
    Lufthansa Pilots Union Announces New Strikes After Talks on Pay Raise Fail
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German airline Lufthansa agreed to increase salary to pilots and carry out additional payments, the company said in a press release on Wednesday, after months of its workers' strikes.

    "Lufthansa has accepted the proposals of mediator Gunter Pleuger today. The recommendations include the following issues: pay increase for 5,400 pilots under the contracts with Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo and Germanwings in four stages in total of 8.7 percent… Additional one-time payment in the total amount of about 30 million euros, which is expected to be distributed at an average from 5,000 to 6,000 euros per a full-time employee," the statement read.

    The reimbursement agreement is effective until the end of 2019 and stipulates adding of around 85 million euros ($89 million) annually for the Vereinigung Cockpit, the union representing Lufthansa pilots, according to the statement.

    Lufthansa Boeing 747-400
    © Flickr/ Canadian Pacific
    Many Lufthansa Flights Still Grounded, Though Strike Ends
    Mediator Gunter Pleuger, German former diplomat and politician, presented on Friday his recommendations for the wage agreement behind the closed doors, according to media reports.

    The German air carrier has been hit by a series of strikes since 2014. Industrial actions over low pay have resulted in cancellations of thousands of flights. A recent six-day strike in November 2016 grounded a total of 4,461 flights and disrupted plans of over 525,000 air travelers.

