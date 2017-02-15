Lufthansa Agrees to Increase Salary to Pilots Ending Long-Term Conflict

"Lufthansa has accepted the proposals of mediator Gunter Pleuger today. The recommendations include the following issues: pay increase for 5,400 pilots under the contracts with Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo and Germanwings in four stages in total of 8.7 percent… Additional one-time payment in the total amount of about 30 million euros, which is expected to be distributed at an average from 5,000 to 6,000 euros per a full-time employee," the statement read.
The reimbursement agreement is effective until the end of 2019 and stipulates adding of around 85 million euros ($89 million) annually for the Vereinigung Cockpit, the union representing Lufthansa pilots, according to the statement.
The German air carrier has been hit by a series of strikes since 2014. Industrial actions over low pay have resulted in cancellations of thousands of flights. A recent six-day strike in November 2016 grounded a total of 4,461 flights and disrupted plans of over 525,000 air travelers.
