EU Parliament Approves CETA Canada Trade Deal in 408-254 Vote

BRUSSELS (Sputnik)The consent signifies that CETA "could already provisionally apply from April," according to the EP website.

The vote took place against the backdrop of criticism and mass protests against the trade agreement in Europe. Opponents fear CETA, aiming to establish a free trade zone, would undermine standards and regulations on environmental protection, health, safety and workers' rights.

Over 90 percent of the deal is expected to provisionally apply within months, while the rest must be ratified by individual EU member countries.

