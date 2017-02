© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Bilateral Talks on Bolstering Syria Truce Underway in Astana

–

ASTANA (Sputnik)Participants of the Syrian ceasefire talks in Astana hope to limit negotiations to one day on Wednesday, a source close to the process told Sputnik.

"We hope to make it in one day. Today we hope to agree the technical details," the source said of the negotiations that got underway earlier in the day and previously expected to last into Thursday.

