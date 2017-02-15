Jordan to Take Active Part in All Technical, Plenary Meetings on Syria in Astana

© AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV Russian, Turkish Delegations to Hold Meeting Ahead of 2nd Round of Astana Talks

ASTANA (Sputnik)Jordan will be actively participating in all technical and plenary meetings at Astana talks on Syria, a source in the Jordanian delegation told Sputnik.

"Jordan will take an active part in all technical and plenary meetings in Astana," the source said.

Amman is paying particular attention to the military opposition groups fighting in Syria's south, the source added.

Russia, Iran and Turkey as international mediators are organizing negotiations between the Syrian government and armed opposition for the second time in Astana.

Jordan and the United States are playing the role of observer states.

The delegation of the military opposition is expected to arrive late on Wednesday.

Ceasefire and adoption of a document on its monitoring mechanism are going to be main topics on the agenda at a plenary session scheduled for Thursday.

