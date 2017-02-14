Blogger Lapshin’s Extradition From Azerbaijan Not Possible Before Court's Ruling

"Criminal investigation against Lapshin continues. After the investigation finishes, he will have to face trial. After the court delivers a judgment, his extradition to one of the countries of his citizenship can be considered. Before the ruling, Lapshin cannot be extradited to any county," Guseynov said as quoted by the Trend News Agency.
Lapshin, a popular travel blogger writing in Russian, said last December he had been detained in Minsk on Azerbaijan's warrant, which blacklisted him for the June 2015 trip to the split region of Nagorno-Karabakh. In Azerbaijan he is accused of having allegedly violated border control rules by traveling to the breakaway region on a Ukrainian passport.
Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that all required legal actions to protect Lapshin were being performed, while the Russian Foreign Ministry voiced concern over the Belarusian court’s ruling.
