Upcoming Astana Talks to Address Syria Truce - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Syrian government, armed opposition and foreign delegates will focus on a month-and-a-half-old ceasefire at upcoming talks in Kazakhstan this week, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Monday.

"The task is the same: to strengthen the ceasefire in the framework of the signed agreements between the armed opposition and the government," Bogdanov told reporters.

The Russian diplomat noted that more armed groups are joining the ceasefire agreement, in effect since late December 2016.

Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry invited Damascus, the Syrian armed opposition, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura as well as Jordanian and US delegations to the next meeting on Syrian settlement in Astana on February 15-16.

