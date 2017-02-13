–

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik)Sweden, a neutral state, and Norway, a NATO member, intend to bolster defense cooperation as well as military and political dialogue, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist and his Norwegian counterpart Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide said in a joint article for the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

"Dialogue on security policy issues between our countries will deepen and will include issues and opportunities for effective crisis management," the defense ministers wrote.

When European security environment is changing, cooperation and dialogue between the neighboring countries is becoming increasingly important, Hultqvist and Eriksen Soreide explained.

Sweden and Norway will boost defense cooperation to enhance predictability, promote stability and work for peaceful development without confrontation and conflicts in the region, according to the article.

The defense ministers reminded that during their meeting in November 2016, they agreed on a number of joint activities in the sphere of military and political relations, in particular, to restore the representative offices of military attaches for the exchange of information.

The process of strengthening the bilateral cooperation is an addition to the work being carried out within the framework of the existing formats, including the Nordic Defense Cooperation (NORDEFCO) organization, NATO, the United Nations and the European Union, the politicians stressed.

Sweden and Norway also intend to develop the established experience of joint exercises, the defense ministers said, reaffirming plans to hold the Aurora military drills in Sweden, in September, as well as the 2018 NATO Trident Juncture exercises, in Norway.

