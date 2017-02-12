Register
    Russian Orthodox Church, Vatican to Work Closer on Christians' Persecution

    Russian Orthodox Church, Vatican to Work Closer on Christians' Persecution

    Chairman of the Department of External Church Relations Metropolitan Hilarion said that Russian Orthodox Church together with Vatican will try to institutionalize the joint work on the monitoring of the issue of Christians’ persecutions in the Middle East and other regions.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Orthodox Church plans to strengthen its cooperation with Vatican on the issue of monitoring persecution of Christians in the Middle East and other regions, chairman of the Department of External Church Relations Metropolitan Hilarion said on Sunday.

    "We keep in touch on this issue, and I believe today during the talks with [president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity] Cardinal Koch we will try to institutionalize the joint work we are doing already on the monitoring of the issue of Christians’ persecutions in the Middle East and other regions. I believe it is the most important thing we can do together right now. And we will try to better organize the basis of this work," Hilarion said.

    Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia during a matins of an all-night vigil in the Russian Orthodox Church of the Three Hierarchs in Paris, held as part of his visit to France
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Patriarch Kirill Blesses New Russian Orthodox Church in Central Paris
    Earlier on Sunday, the metropolitan and the cardinal participated in an event organized by Switzerland’s University of Freiburg on the occasion of the first anniversary of the meeting between Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill and Pope Francis on Cuba.

    The meeting between the patriarch and the pope took place in Havana on February 12 and lasted around two hours. The heads of churches addressed the whole world and called on the international community to defend the Christians of Syria and Iraq.

      OddNutBar
      If only all the Special Operations services units of all the worlds armies we used only for saving people.. Special Operation services would be active in harrowing circumstance & situations saving the very emotional truth of the people who emote those vigor's of prayer into the larger world around them.

      Those forces now used nefariously to *Whip* populations identied as *sympathetic* or already having been worked by other agencies for *decades* to foster the *current* emotional topic of enviromental condition to produce a *PURPOSE* based upon the ways longstanding instilled in nefarious ways without the people even knowing the long vision of the purpose of those *Agents* working amongst them supported by international intelligence agencies using the support of private contractors and politicians to make the very problem this article is now expressing as a horrible situation against the faithful!

      FLOW CHARTS reveal ALL.
