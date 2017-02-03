UK Defence Secretary Claims Sputnik, RT Spread Misleading, Impartial Information

LONDON (Sputnik) – Fallon claimed the outlets are spreading misleading or impartial information on Syria and Ukraine.

"We need to call out messengers like RT and Sputnik. In 2015 Ofcom [UK Office of Communications] sanctioned RT for broadcasting content ‘either materially misleading or not duly impartial’ regarding Syria and Ukraine. It is beyond irony that one of those programmes was called ‘Truthseeker,’" Fallon said on Thursday.

On November 16, the European Parliament voted in favor of a resolution on countering Russian media. The EU parliament's resolution said that Sputnik and RT posed a danger to European unity and called for extra European Commission funding for counter-propaganda projects. It also drew a parallel between Russian media and the propaganda disseminated by Daesh, a jihadist group outlawed in Russia and numerous other states.