Lavrov Calls on Arab States to Impose Trade Embargo on Daesh Control Territories

"We are urging our Arab partners to join the Russian initiative to impose an overall trade and economic embargo on all territories, which remain under the Daesh control, on the basis of Article 41 of the UN Charter," Lavrov said.
Lavrov added that combating the terrorist threat remained the priority for all countries in the world and for the United Nations.
"We consider effective implementation of all counterterror UN Security Council’s resolution … to be of fundamental importance," Lavrov said.
In August, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department on New Challenges and Threats Dmitry Feoktistov said the Russian initiative to introduce the embargo, aimed at cutting off terrorist funding, was subjected to discussion in the UN Security Council and with partners from the inter-governmental Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Lavrov insane? No I don't think so. They the SPONSORS. NOT just U.S, Germany, France, U./K, NATO , E.U.
cast235
they actually encourage this. Why not end the ENDLESS TALKS, and send vehicles to by pass, and shoot them to eternity, and keep going. A BAT MOBILE? Or other ? TIGER?
A BMP4? Or a Typhoon with two tigers? Typhoon could carry 2 machine guns, stations well suited. And VERBA like , new missiles. Including troops inside with new versions of grenade launchers that can get where they are and blow them apart.
THIS be the end of DAESH nearly overnight. Then SYRIA coalition can get in and take over . Like ALEPPO.