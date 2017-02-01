Lavrov Calls on Arab States to Impose Trade Embargo on Daesh Control Territories

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — Russia has called on the Arab states to join the Russian initiative to impose trade embargo on all territories, which are under the control of Daesh group, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"We are urging our Arab partners to join the Russian initiative to impose an overall trade and economic embargo on all territories, which remain under the Daesh control, on the basis of Article 41 of the UN Charter," Lavrov said.

Lavrov added that combating the terrorist threat remained the priority for all countries in the world and for the United Nations.

"We consider effective implementation of all counterterror UN Security Council’s resolution … to be of fundamental importance," Lavrov said.

In August, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department on New Challenges and Threats Dmitry Feoktistov said the Russian initiative to introduce the embargo, aimed at cutting off terrorist funding, was subjected to discussion in the UN Security Council and with partners from the inter-governmental Financial Action Task Force (FATF).