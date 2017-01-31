Syria Armed Opposition Awaits Russia's Answer on Truce Monitoring Mechanism

© Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko Syrian Opposition Hopes February Round of Geneva Talks to Be Final

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Last week, opposition delegation representative Osama Abu Zeid said that the opposition had provided a project to create a mechanism to monitor the truce in detail. According to him, the Russian side reassured the opposition that it would examine it and make a decision.

"We await a response to the document which was given to the Russian side. Before speaking of any new round, there is a document with mechanism to control ceasefire," Alloush said.

According to Alloush, the opposition is in consultations ahead of Geneva walks.