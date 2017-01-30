Russian Embassy in Paris Confirms Death of Russian Skier at Mont Blanc Massif

PARIS (Sputnik) — "I can tell you that a Russian citizen has died. His father is not hospitalized, he is in the hotel. Our consular division is in touch with the [nearby town of] Chamonix authorities," the embassy said.

Earlier in the day, French media reported that a Russian skier, of about 30 years old, who had attempted to descend from Aiguille du Midi peak, was found dead after falling into a crevasse.

His father, who also fell down while trying to call the emergency services, was reportedly found alive but in shock.