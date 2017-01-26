Mogherini Holds Meeting With Lebanon's President, PM in Beirut

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said Thursday she was holding her first meeting with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Beirut.

"Started official visit in #Lebanon meeting President Aoun and Prime Minister @saadhariri. #EU support is strong and continues," Mogherini wrote on her Twitter account.

​The European Commission said Wednesday that Mogherini was expected to travel to Beirut on January 25 and 26 to foster EU-Lebanon cooperation and discuss relevant regional challenges, including the Syrian conflict and the fight against terrorism.