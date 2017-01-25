Russia Should Be Ready to Contribute to Syrian Economy Restoration - Lawmaker

© AFP 2016/ Natalia KOLESNIKOVA Russia Boosting Cooperation With Turkey, Iran to Resolve Urgent Issues in Syria - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia should be ready to participate in the process of restoration of infrastructure and economy in the crisis-torn Syria, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian upper house of parliament said on Wednesday.

"It is not time yet to speak on the issue more specifically. But it is necessary to be ready to provide the Syrian nation with support, including in the restoration of economy," Konstantin Kosachev told reporters after the talks with Syria's domestic opposition.

He added that the Syrians would need a lot of years to rebuild the infrastructure and economy.

"I want to believe that the period of degradation has become history and we are moving to a period of restoration and creation," Kosachev said, adding that Russia did not separate itself from Syria in the issue and planned to participate in the process.

Syrian infrastructure has significantly suffered from a long-time conflict between the government forces, opposition groups, as well as radicals. The problems in the economy have also negatively affected millions of Syrians creating a large-scale humanitarian catastrophe in the region.