Russia-China Ties 'Model' for Major Modern Powers - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's bilateral relations with China are an example for major powers in the modern era, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an address to the lower house of parliament Wednesday.

"The course remains unchanged of consolidating Russian-Chinese relations, which we consider as a model for responsible major powers in the 21st century," Lavrov said.

He said Moscow's foreign policy cooperation with Beijing, including through the UN, served as a key factor in maintaining global stability.