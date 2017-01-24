Cameron Certainly Knew of Failed June 2016 Trident Missile Test - Official

"I find it inconceivable that the prime minister did not know that there had been a firing and it had not quite gone correctly in terms of that missile," West said during an oral evidence session at the House of Commons Defense Committee.
According to West, it is also impossible that Cameron did not share the received information on the issue with the head of communications at the Downing street.
The House of Commons voted to approve the renewal of the nuclear weapons system on July 19, 2016.
Trident is a nuclear missile system used by the UK submarines since the 1990s. The system has been criticized over its cost. The total estimated cost is 167 billion pounds ($244 billion) over the 32-year lifespan of the system, between 2028 and 2060, according to the International Monetary Fund. Conservative supporters of the Trident renewal point out that over 30,000 jobs are dependent on the Trident fleet.
