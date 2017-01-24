Register
    Lena the Plug

    YouTuber Vows to Record Sex Tape If She Gets 1 Million Subscribers

    © Lena the Plug
    544614

    YouTube is a magical place where anyone can become popular if they manage to entertain, and no help from a producer or high-profile bigwig in the entertainment industry is required. However, it is also an extremely crowded platform, and, to draw attention to yourself you must do something truly unique.

    User Lena the Plug, real name Lena Nersesian, has been unsuccessful at reaching her personal YouTube channel goal of having one-million subscribers with her softcore provocative content, so she has decided to take more extreme measures.

    On January 17 the YouTube hopeful uploaded to her channel a video titled ‘$EXTAPE AT 1 MILL'. In her take-no-prisoners attempt to be shocking, she has promised that she would record a sex tape featuring, you guessed it, herself, with the presumably willing assistance of fellow YouTuber Adam22, when and if they both reach one-million subscribers.

    ​According to Nersesian, she has received plenty of offers from porn-industry companies that have taken a liking to the erotic photographs that she has posted online, but she does not consider the business of pornography to be personally appealing. However, she stated that she would have no problem recording her own little steamy venture, with a partner that she knows and trusts.    

    "A sex tape with someone that I'm seeing and totally comfortable having sex with — that sounds cool to me." Lena said in the video, adding, "If you want to see me get f--, then you should subscribe to my channel."

    Reactions in the comments section were, predictably, diverse. Some users were happy to subscribe they also questioned whether the scheme was just a publicity stunt. Others simply accused Nersesian of moral insanity.

    Nonetheless, her channel now has about 150,000 subscribers, and her video exhortation to sign up to her channel has been viewed over 1,250,000 times.    

