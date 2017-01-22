Oil Cut Deal Monitoring Committee Agrees on Work Mechanism

VIENNA (Sputnik) — Oil cut deal ministerial monitoring committee has agreed on the mechanism of its activities, the committee co-chair, Kuwait's Oil Minister Essam Marzouk said Sunday.

"During our meeting, a full agreement on the monitoring mechanism and the establishment of a technical committee as well as the periods, when the committees will communicate within the next five months, has been reached," Marzouk said.

The minister added that the next meeting of the committee would be announced after March 17, when the February data is released.