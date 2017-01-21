Register
18:53 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A picture shows the logo on a cement mixer of French cement company Lafarge at one of its plants on April 7, 2014 in Paris

    France Should Do 'Very Simple Things' in Syria, Not Sue Over Cement

    © AFP 2016/ FRANCK FIFE
    World
    Get short URL
    126114

    France's Finance Ministry has filed a lawsuit against the French industrial company Lafarge over one of its cement plants reportedly operating in Syria despite European sanctions.

    Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, delivers his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 27, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    Fillon Camp Distances From Assad's Praise of French Presidential Hopeful's Stance on Syria
    The French industrial company Lafarge is being sued by the country's Finance Ministry over one of its cement plants allegedly operating in Syria in spite of European sanctions slapped in May 2011.

    In an interview with Sputnik France, Nicolas Dhuicq of the French Parliament's Lower House specifically drew attention to the fact that information about a Lafarge cement plant operating in Syria in the face of the sanctions has yet to be verified.

    "However, I think that it is always useful to know the truth, and as for France, it unfortunately isn't present in Syria; neither in a diplomatic nor an economic capacity," he said.

    He added that as far as France's presence in Syria is concerned, "it would be interesting for France to do very simple things there, for example, to finance the new French school in Damascus, give assistance to a French hospital in Damascus and establish bilateral diplomatic relations."

    "I do hope that France will be a bit smarter and that a sovereign position will be found in foreign policy; I also hope that France will be able to make sure that all this could benefit its workers, engineers and enterprises," Dhuicq said.

    As for the future of Syria with respect to France, he went on to say, we all hope that Syria will sooner or later get rid of Islamists and will begin to deal with a restoration process, during which "the Syrians will recall who helped them and who turned away from them."

    "Russia, China and Iran are bound to take part in Syria's reconstruction. If the Russian and US Presidents manage to arrive at a consensus on the matter someday, the return of American companies to Syria is quite likely even though right now, it looks like a very distant prospect," Dhuicq  concluded.

    Related:

    France Supports Astana Meeting Goals on Syria Settlement - Foreign Ministry
    France Calls for UN Emergency Security Council Meeting on Syria’s Aleppo
    France to Keep Pushing for Syria Ceasefire After UNSC Veto on Resolution
    Travel From Syria to France: 3 Minute Border Check With ‘No Questions Asked’?
    Tags:
    engineers, hospital, cement, plant, restoration, relations, sanctions, Syria, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      mounir.assi
      Lafarge is a criminal group, Lafarge should be out of all countries in the world, they are the financier of criminal groups, bye bye from Syria.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok