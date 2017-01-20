Anti-Trump Protesters Smash Windows, Vandalize Cars On Streets of Washington

The groups targeted the Bank of America and a Starbucks coffee shop, according to Sputnik's correspondent Cassandra Fairbanks.
Police have used pepper spray to disperse the protesters and unblock the street where the rioters were located.
— Breaking News Feed (@pzf) January 20, 2017
Earlier on Friday the scene in Washington was relatively calm and subdued but things have taken a turn for the worse as protesters have began smashing car windows.
— Ryan Devereaux (@rdevro) January 20, 2017
"I can't hear out of my left ear at all," Fairbanks reports. "Lots of flash bangs and pepper spray already."
— Breaking News Feed (@pzf) January 20, 2017
Crowds were chanting, "1, 2, 3, f*ck the bourgeoisie" and "f*ck Trump's army." Police units deployed tear gas, sending the so-called "Black Bloc-ers" sprinting away. Another sign read, "Make Racists Afraid Again." Washington is no stranger to massive crowds and Trump's inauguration attracted hundreds of thousands of people.
The protesters are in Downtown Washington DC, just blocks from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Suspects have been arrested at the intersection of 12th and L Streets NW, Fairbanks reported. One of the individuals placed in handcuffs is RT America reporter Alexander Rubinstein, according to the news outlet. The detainment took place at McPhearson Square. Journalist Tim Pool has been arrested, Sputnik has learned.
Police have protesters under control, according to eye witnesses.
Groups gathered around the police kettle to repeat the chorus, "let them go," Fairbanks added.
Scores of Trump supporters have arrived in Washington in recent days for a "great show," in the words of the new president, but so did Trump’s protesters who intended to disrupt the festivities.
Signs ranged from "Let Freedom Ring," to "Free Palestine," demonstrated a diverse spectrum of activists opposed to Trump’s rise.
On Thursday night, anti-Trump protesters clashed with police and were pepper-sprayed outside the National Press Club, where supporters of the 45th president celebrated his victory at the "Deploraball."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Where are the old school Military Police dammit?! Crush the opposition! All hail King Trump! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Do these people respect democracy? Any kind of civil disorder is suspect and this is pure globalist inspired mayhem. It must be contained immediately and the message sent that liberalism doesn't imply immunity before the law. These extremists labour under the delusion that they have some kind of free pass. They don't. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They got mad at Starbucks because Starbucks refuse to sell them any more Latte's. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Trump will come and restore order. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete They don't belong here, no matter what. Send them to Nicaragua on an unlisted boat. Of course, there is also Jamestown where they will, inevitably do each other in. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Angus Gallagher, It is said that when a man says, "I will not have kings and authority rule over us", they submit to anarchy, which is another way of saying "Every man does that which is right in his own eyes." Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete German and EU protesters, Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete marcanhalt, yes you're right. It's arrogant madness like that which led to the insanity of the Reformation in the 16th century where in places like Munster and Zwickau they even claimed they were god. Arrogance is the root of anarchy. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete financed by Geroge Soros & the European Union. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete To these globalist stooges and mercenaries of Soros- suck it up buttercup. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And so comes the color revolution to where it has been hatched - and its creators. "Frankenstein Comes to Town! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete More of Obama's outhouse legacy. Russia, Iran and Turkey are looking for someone reasonable to speak with. Obama appears to only know violence. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete George Soros has unleashed his Maidan color revolution against Trump. Purge Soros and his organizations! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete FeEisi, That's the ultimate solution, going to the root of the problem, in a very serious an energetic way. It can be done if the right people have the will. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Most of these demonstrators are marginally literate, and have most likely been hired just as they were hired, paid and utilized during the campaign season. Sadly, they represent a sad, dependent element within our society. They truly believe that they are incapable of managing their lives without the intrusion of big government an it's programs. They've been lead to think that government exists to solve their problems. They've been mislead, and sadly misinformed by our left-leaning "progressive" educational systems, which have failed to prepare them for a life that is most satisfying when personal responsibility is part of their value system. These are just uneducated, perhaps even racist, Democrat Party thugs. By this evening, they'll be celebrated as "heroic" by the biased, liberal media. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I like to see their black uniforms and flag. Hmm, I remember it from somewhere ?? ISIL ?!?! hehehehe, "revolutionaries" welcome back home !! do your jiob in the USA ... it will be fun looking your actions ... don't stop, please ! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Kids. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Their action match tgeir face, match their colors, and match their destiny Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, There you go again with a literacy all your own. "Outhouse legacy"? How crude,,
