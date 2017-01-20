Lavrov Says Accepted Kazakh Counterpart's Invitation to Visit Astana

© AFP 2016/ ANWAR AMRO Assad: Presidential Elections in Syria Not on Table in Astana Talks

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday he had accepted an invitation from his Kazakh counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov to visit Astana.

"We are satisfied with the results of the talks. I received an invitation to visit Astana. I am pleased to accept it," Lavrov told reporters after talks with the foreign minister of Kazakhstan.

Abdrakhmanov said that he had invited Lavrov to Astana for a return visit in October 2017.

The two foreign ministers held a joint press conference in Moscow after talks which, according to Lavrov's earlier statement, concentrated on the development of bilateral relations between Russia and Kazakhstan.

Astana is set to become the platform for intra-Syrian talks that are scheduled to take place on January 23.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!