OPEC Chief Says Expects High Oil Producer Compliance With Output Cut Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo on Thursday expressed confidence to Sputnik that both OPEC and oil producers outside the cartel should comply with the 2016 output freeze deal.

"I remain confident, very optimistic, that the level of compliance to the declaration of cooperation agreed by the 24 participating countries will be very high," Barkindo said.

He stressed that the November and December deals in which OPEC, followed by other oil producers, agreed to cut production in an effort to stabilize the market defied skeptical pundits and cooperation is likely to continue.