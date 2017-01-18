Register
16:36 GMT +318 January 2017
    The OPEC flag and the OPEC logo are seen before a news conference in Vienna, Austria, October 24, 2016

    OPEC Revises 2017 World Economic Growth Upwards by 0.1% to 3.2%

    © REUTERS/ Leonhard Foeger
    16020

    The OPEC has revised its global economic growth forecast for 2017 by increasing the growth number, the cartel said Wednesday in its monthly report.

    OPEC. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Ryad Kramdi
    Non-OPEC States Show Positive Signs of Oil Output Cut Deal Compliance – OPEC
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has revised its global economic growth forecast for 2017 by 0.1 percent to 3.2 percent due to current underlying economic developments and a continued rebalancing of the oil market, the cartel said Wednesday in its monthly report.

    "The global economic growth dynamic has gained some traction lately. This momentum is forecast to continue in 2017. Hence, the global GDP growth forecast was revised up by 0.1 percentage point for both 2016 and 2017, lifting global growth to 3.0% and 3.2%, respectively," the OPEC report reads.

    According to the organization, its revised forecast was due to underlying economic developments, including positive effects from the oil output cut deal, and non-fiscal stimulus measures in the United States.

    "Moreover, a continued rebalancing of the oil market after the historic OPEC/non-OPEC agreement of 10 December could lift growth further, as it may lead to improvements in the output of producer economies, along with once again rising investments," the cartel added.

      cast235
      And Russia could GROW..; BUT a STAGNANT ACTIONS of Gov , is rampant.
      Russia could be using coffer money to create and buy things.
      Now THIS is the REAL DEAL.

      Say Russia creates a logistics corporation, register as KREMLIN'S.

      Run by C bank and big BANKS. OK... There WILL be profits!!!

      Get ALL the profits, and after paying CB , B BANK management, save it. And after 3 years, begin a pay system with that cash. the CASH is for the PEOPLE.
      Now RUSSIA is giving checks to EVERY citizen IN Russia. Doesn't matter how much. The more corporations pooled, the more it will be.
      Investors. MAYBE , IF profits don't fly a referendum to sell 45% could be run in Russia.
      Keep Russians looking for something. And HAPPY!!

      I would start this right out. Perhaps the pilot program begins with equivalent of 5 Euros in Rub, monthly to each citizen. And keep adding corporations, etc .

      IF U.S wants business in Russia , it MUST sign a no seizing and sanctions , in writing . And with STIFF penalties. Say 100 million per day retained.

      OR BEST to leave things as they are. Sorry, but Russia DO NOT Understand, that U.S, E.U want Russia DISSOLVED.
      DON'T BE NAIVE.
