Ten-Year Volume of Rosatom Foreign Orders Grown by 20% in 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ten-year foreign orders volume of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom amounted to over $133 billion in 2016, according to Rosatom's data.

The data, as broadcast by the Rossiya 24 TV channel, revealed that the volume includes the projects that should be completed with a ten-year term. In 2015, Rosatom's orders amounted to $110.3 billion. Thus, the volume increased by 20 percent in 2016.

© Photo: AKKUYU NÜKLEER A.Ş. Rosatom Returned in 2016 to Active Work on Construction Akkuyu NPP in Turkey

The volume involves not only projects concerning the construction of power-generating units, but other fields as well. Currently, there are 36 units construction projects in Europe, the Middle East, South-East Asia and Africa.

Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation CEO Alexey Likhachev also stated that the possible volume of the Russian TVS-Kvadrat (FA-Square) fuel type for Pressurized Water Reactors (PWRs) in Europa and the United States exceeds 100 reactors.

The company signed the first licensing, marketing and fabrication agreement to roll out TVS-Kvadrat into the US nuclear fuel market with the Global Nuclear Fuel-Americas (GNF-A, subsidiary of GE-Hitachi) in May, 2016. In July, Rosatom said its subsidiary had signed the first long-term contract with one US utility before convening a TVS-Kvadrat fuel alliance agreement meeting between GNF-A and TVEL.