Register
20:05 GMT +314 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Models of nuclear reactors BREST and MBIR at Rosatom's stand at the 11th National Forum and Exhibition Goszakaz - 2015 (state procurement) at the VDNKh national economic achievements exhibition in Moscow

    Ten-Year Volume of Rosatom Foreign Orders Grown by 20% in 2016

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 14 0 0

    Currently, there are 36 Rosatom units construction projects in Europe, the Middle East, South-East Asia and Africa, according to official data.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ten-year foreign orders volume of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom amounted to over $133 billion in 2016, according to Rosatom's data.

    The data, as broadcast by the Rossiya 24 TV channel, revealed that the volume includes the projects that should be completed with a ten-year term. In 2015, Rosatom's orders amounted to $110.3 billion. Thus, the volume increased by 20 percent in 2016.

    Turkey's first nuclear power plant Akkuyu
    © Photo: AKKUYU NÜKLEER A.Ş.
    Rosatom Returned in 2016 to Active Work on Construction Akkuyu NPP in Turkey
    The volume involves not only projects concerning the construction of power-generating units, but other fields as well. Currently, there are 36 units construction projects in Europe, the Middle East, South-East Asia and Africa.

    Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation CEO Alexey Likhachev also stated that the possible volume of the Russian TVS-Kvadrat (FA-Square) fuel type for Pressurized Water Reactors (PWRs) in Europa and the United States exceeds 100 reactors.

    The company signed the first licensing, marketing and fabrication agreement to roll out TVS-Kvadrat into the US nuclear fuel market with the Global Nuclear Fuel-Americas (GNF-A, subsidiary of GE-Hitachi) in May, 2016. In July, Rosatom said its subsidiary had signed the first long-term contract with one US utility before convening a TVS-Kvadrat fuel alliance agreement meeting between GNF-A and TVEL.

     

     

    Related:

    Rosatom Returned in 2016 to Active Work on Construction Akkuyu NPP in Turkey
    Russia's Rosatom Creates Company to Promote Nuclear Medicine Exports
    Russia's Rosatom Nuclear Corporation Fulfills 2016 State Defense Order - CEO
    Russia, Japan to Cooperate in Closed Nuclear Fuel Cycle Technologies - Rosatom
    Tags:
    Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok