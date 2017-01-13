Syrian Opposition Demands Strict 10-Day Ceasefire Ahead of Astana Talks

–

CAIRO (Sputnik)The decision was taken during an opposition meeting in Turkish capital Ankara which Afandi took part in.

"Groups controlling the north of Syria have made an ultimatum on establishing a ceasefire in a number of regions, in Damascus, in east Ghouta. After the ceasefire is observed, the opposition will write up its own list of participants for the Astana conference. The ceasefire will be overseen by observes, including international ones," Afandi said.

The Astana talks depend on the observation of a 10-day ceasefire demanded by the opposition, he added.

"So far it is planned for January 23, but they made the ultimatum and will see how it is implemented. They will come to Astana only on this condition," Afaindi said.

Representatives of Qatar-controlled armed Syrian opposition may take part in the upcoming talks on Syria in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Mahmoud Afandi said.

"Groups from northern Syria presented their 10-day ultimatum in Ankara. Turkey-controlled and Qatar-controlled group are among these groups. If the ultimatum will be met, a list of participants will be made and representatives of these [pro-Qatar] groups may be on it," Afandi said.

