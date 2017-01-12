European Parliament Committee to Vote on Visa-Free Access to EU for Georgia

In December 2016, the Council of the European Union, the European Parliament and the European Commission reached an agreement on an emergency suspension mechanism to be triggered in case of overwhelming migration. Such an agreement has been among the conditions raised by the Council for the liberalization of the visa regime for Ukraine and Georgia.
If the committee votes in favor of the visa-free regime for Georgia, the decision will have to be approved by the majority of the European Parliament lawmakers.
