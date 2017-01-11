Inequality, Polarization Greatest Int'l Challenges for Coming Decade - WEF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Increasing financial inequality and polarization are likely to be the driving forces behind developments on the global risk landscape in the coming decade, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said in a report released on Wednesday.

"The combination of economic inequality and political polarization threatens to amplify global risks, fraying the social solidarity on which the legitimacy of our economic and political systems rests. New economic systems and policy paradigms are urgently needed to address the sources of popular disenchantment," the Global Risks Report 2017 reads.

The report stressed that environmental risks are also prevalent, and are likely to have a significant impact over the next 10 years.

The WEF’s 12th annual Global Risks Report, which is based on a survey of around 750 experts, covers 30 global risks and 13 underlying trends that could influence over a 10-year period.

