Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Says Dialogue With Finland 'Positive'

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Russia Hopes to Renew Dialogue on Adopted Children With US

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)There is a positive tendency in the dialogue concerning children's rights between Russia and a range of countries, especially Finland, Russian Presidential Commissioner on Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova said Wednesday.

"Now there is a positive tendency in the establishment of a dialogue with a range of countries, for example with Finland. Our last meeting with Finland's children ombudsman and Finnish Ambassador ended with a decision to work out a project of a joint agreement," Kuznetsova said at a meeting of Russia's working group on children rights protection.

The working group's meeting is expected to consider whether Russia should join the 2007 International Convention on the International Recovery of Child Support and Other Forms of Family Maintenance, as well as other issues concerning international protection of children rights.

Finland is known for the strict rules concerning the rights of children. There have been numerous reports about children of Russian nationals living in Finland, who were removed from families or separated from mothers following the decision of local authorities.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!