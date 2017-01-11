New Canadian Foreign Minister Under Russian Sanctions Since 2014

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev Canadian Ex-Diplomat Says Tillerson Likely To Treat Russia With Respect

MOSCOW (Sputnik)New Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, who assumed office January 10, has been under Russian sanctions since 2014, and could be excluded from it on the basis of reciprocity, a Russian Foreign Ministry source said Wednesday.

"She has been under sanctions since 2014, it is no secret. She was included in the sanctions list as a response measure, as Canada introduced restrictions against Russia, including officials. The issue of her removal from the response sanctions list is a matter of reciprocity and 'mirror' response," the source told RIA Novosti.

He said Freeland's presence on the Russian stop list "will not prevent Russian officials from contacting her at international sites."

"We are ready to cooperate with Canada in all areas, to improve relations, to end sanctions wars. But it was not us who started them. The question should be addressed to Ottawa," the source said.

