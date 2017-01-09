Israeli President Arrives in Georgia With Two-Day Visit

© AFP 2016/ Thomas Coex Palestine Grateful for Russia's Support of UN Resolution on Israeli Settlements – Negotiator

TBILISI (Sputnik) — Rivlin is set to meet with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and Parliament's Chairman GeorgiaIrakli Kobakhidze.

"The president of Israel arrived at the invitation of the president of Georgia. This is a very important event in the history of our countries. It is important to note that the visit coincides with the jubilee year, when our countries celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. It is particularly important to realize the existing potential of bilateral relations," Tengiz Pkhaladze, foreign relations secretary at the president's administration, said.

