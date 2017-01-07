Register
    A construction site is seen in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, in the occupied West Bank December 22, 2016

    Israel to Cut UN Funding After Resolution on West Bank Settlements

    © REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
    The Israeli government will cut its contributions to the UN in response to the recently adopted resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

    Part of the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem. Israel has approved 560 new homes for the West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, a spokesman for the settlement said on July 4, 2016 in a move likely to raise tensions following a series of Palestinian attacks (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Ahmad Gharabli
    UNSC Resolution Confirms Illegality of Israel's West Bank Settlements - Arab League
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Israeli government will slash its contributions to the United Nations by six million dollars in response to the recently adopted resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank, the Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations said.

    "Israel will suspend a portion of UN funding, amounting to approximately six million dollars, in response to Security Council resolution 2334," the mission posted on its Facebook account on Friday.

    On December 23, the UN Security Council voted 14-0, with the United States abstaining, to pass the resolution calling on Israel to immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.

    On December 27, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said that Israel was temporarily restricting contacts with the countries that voted to support the resolution.

     

      jas
      Sorry. No full dues means no full membership. Enter the world again when ready.
