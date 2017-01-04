Greek President May Meet Prime Minister Tsipras Tuesday to Discuss Cyprus Issue

© AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias Divided Cyprus Has Historic Opportunity for Reunification in 2017 - UN Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops occupied its northern part and proclaimed the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus nearly a decade later. Only Turkey recognizes the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The meeting of the president and the prime minister may take place next Tuesday, before Tsipras' visit to Geneva, where on January 9-10 the representatives of two Cypriot communities will try to work out a reunification plan, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported, citing government sources.

According to these sources, Greece does not share Turkey's vision of the island's future and will not "adopt the Turkish reason of cultivating nationalism for domestic interests."

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is meeting United Nations’ Special Adviser on Cyprus Espen Barth Eide today to discuss the divided island.

