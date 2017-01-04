New UN Secretary General Calls on Staff Not to Expect Miracles But Work as Team

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Guterres, a former prime minister of Portugal, who also led the United Nations refugee agency, took the office as the UN secretary general earlier on Sunday.

"I know that the way this process of election has been developed, has generated a lot of expectations. I think it is useful to say that there are no miracles, and I am sure I am not a miracle-maker. And the only way for us to be able to achieve our goals is to really work together as a team," Guterres said in his address to staff on Tuesday.

He added that it was necessary to reform the UN development system and "to try to get rid of this straightjacket of bureaucracy."

The secretary-general also urged to overcome the divides that still exist in the organization.

He succeeded Ban Ki-moon, whose term as the UN chief expired at midnight on December 31.