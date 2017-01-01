Welcome to the Club: Bolivia, Ethiopia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Sweden to Enter UNSC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The countries are replacing Angola, Malaysia, New Zealand, Spain and Venezuela, whose mandate expired on December 31.
The UN Security Council consists of 15 states, namely five permanent (Russia, France, China, the United States and the United Kingdom) and 10 non-permanent members that are to be elected for two years.
Egypt, Japan, Senegal, Ukraine and Uruguay will remain non-permanent members of the council, with their terms expiring on December 31, 2017.
